Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 32,616 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,616 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of McKesson worth $65,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 5.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in McKesson by 146.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,036,000 after buying an additional 65,607 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in McKesson by 32.3% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 25.2% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.83.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $248.00 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $169.34 and a one year high of $251.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,633 shares of company stock worth $15,322,645. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

