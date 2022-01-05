Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $66.82 Million Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 356,505 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $66,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 38.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,623,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,615,000 after buying an additional 726,184 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SM Energy by 23.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after buying an additional 698,537 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $12,751,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SM Energy by 66.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,192,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,375,000 after buying an additional 475,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,672,000 after buying an additional 437,049 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SM Energy alerts:

In other news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SM shares. Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 5.74.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.