Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) vs. CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Critical Comparison

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) and Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get CONMED alerts:

This table compares CONMED and Second Sight Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED 6.29% 12.40% 5.19% Second Sight Medical Products N/A -22.04% -19.61%

18.2% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of CONMED shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.2% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CONMED and Second Sight Medical Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 0 4 0 3.00 Second Sight Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

CONMED currently has a consensus price target of $163.25, suggesting a potential upside of 8.83%. Given CONMED’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CONMED is more favorable than Second Sight Medical Products.

Risk and Volatility

CONMED has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Second Sight Medical Products has a beta of 3.15, meaning that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CONMED and Second Sight Medical Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $862.46 million 5.09 $9.52 million $2.00 75.00 Second Sight Medical Products $3.38 million 20.29 -$14.88 million N/A N/A

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Second Sight Medical Products.

Summary

CONMED beats Second Sight Medical Products on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann, Aaron Mendelsohn, Sam Williams, Robert J. Greenberg, and Gunnar Bjorg in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.