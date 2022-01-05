Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $73.09 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,406,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,424 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $73,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,915,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,900,000 after purchasing an additional 697,882 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Carrier Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Carrier Global by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 62.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,452,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,422,000 after acquiring an additional 88,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Carrier Global stock opened at $53.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.