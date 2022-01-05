Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Automatic Data Processing worth $68,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.14.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $467,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $245.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

