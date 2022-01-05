Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $60,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company stock opened at $371.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $267.45 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $352.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.14.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.89.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

