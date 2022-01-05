Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 41,689 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 724,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,689 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $62,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

WAB stock opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $98.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $1,008,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $477,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

