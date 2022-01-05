Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Mark Edwin Jensen Sells 9,000 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $700,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LSCC stock traded down $3.86 on Wednesday, hitting $70.37. The stock had a trading volume of 24,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,404. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average of $66.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $37.38 and a 12-month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 498.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 27,535 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

