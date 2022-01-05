Nervos Network Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $648.00 million and $11.52 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,701.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,720.60 or 0.08141017 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.08 or 0.00321820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $422.86 or 0.00925256 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00011543 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00074247 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.17 or 0.00475181 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.33 or 0.00263301 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 35,081,497,180 coins and its circulating supply is 29,279,589,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

