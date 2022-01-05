Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will announce $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.00.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,517,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at about $28,602,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 62.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded down $16.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $507.04. 44,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,263. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $572.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $528.71 and a 200-day moving average of $466.16. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

