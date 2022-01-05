Swop Achieves Market Cap of $9.67 Million (SWOP)

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Swop coin can currently be bought for $5.18 or 0.00011369 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swop has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. Swop has a total market cap of $9.67 million and approximately $10,083.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00063139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00072058 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,645.59 or 0.08007275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00078298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,774.53 or 1.00540485 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Swop Profile

Swop’s total supply is 1,885,147 coins and its circulating supply is 1,868,929 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swop using one of the exchanges listed above.

