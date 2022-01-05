Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $136.92

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$136.92 and traded as low as C$135.53. Bank of Montreal shares last traded at C$136.19, with a volume of 725,884 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on BMO shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$147.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$137.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$130.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.98 billion and a PE ratio of 12.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

