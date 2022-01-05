iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Share Price Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.88

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and traded as low as $23.17. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF shares last traded at $23.27, with a volume of 3,094,624 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,213,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 221.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,608,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,877 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,097.3% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,388,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,126 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 170.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,045,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,275 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,360,000 after acquiring an additional 684,314 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

