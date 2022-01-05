$6.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will post $6.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.74 billion and the highest is $6.98 billion. Amgen reported sales of $6.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year sales of $26.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.87 billion to $26.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.34 billion to $27.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.10. 116,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amgen has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

