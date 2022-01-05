OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OPTN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OPTN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,865. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $149.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.93.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 939.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 623,403 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 156,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

