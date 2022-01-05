Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) to Sell

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OHI. TheStreet lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Shares of OHI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,833. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.85.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.