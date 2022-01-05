Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $172.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NXST. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

NXST stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.55. 6,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.27. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $106.67 and a one year high of $171.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.68.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $837,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $224,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,251 shares of company stock valued at $44,016,377. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2,203.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,904,000 after buying an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

