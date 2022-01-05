Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,303 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 114,224.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,484,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 21,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,326,000 after acquiring an additional 36,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNV shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of SNV opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.83. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $2,388,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,992 shares of company stock worth $6,065,195. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

