Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 18.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Novartis by 11.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Novartis by 3,751.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 104,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after buying an additional 101,518 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 24.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Novartis by 18.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 145,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVS opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

