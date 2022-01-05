Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,146 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $79,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after buying an additional 5,600,262 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,519,000 after buying an additional 1,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,391,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,442,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,225,000 after buying an additional 992,343 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DDOG stock opened at $157.76 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,126.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.47, for a total value of $15,762,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $54,322,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,272,805 shares of company stock worth $392,078,844 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.67.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

