Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 933,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 333,913 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of SLM worth $16,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SLM in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in SLM in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in SLM during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in SLM during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

SLM opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. The firm had revenue of $357.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.61.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

