Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 185 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $14,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,593,000 after purchasing an additional 552,491 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1,625.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,925,000 after purchasing an additional 374,692 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,789,000 after purchasing an additional 216,824 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,231,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 22,946.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 114,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $520.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $526.96 and its 200 day moving average is $495.25. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.80 and a 12-month high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.24, for a total transaction of $5,392,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total transaction of $6,259,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

