Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the November 30th total of 53,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 168,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ DWSN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.30. 375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,760. Dawson Geophysical has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.41.
Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 131.75%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.
Dawson Geophysical Company Profile
Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.
