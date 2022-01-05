Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the November 30th total of 53,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 168,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DWSN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.30. 375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,760. Dawson Geophysical has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 131.75%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 630.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 63,236 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dawson Geophysical by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 406,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dawson Geophysical by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 711,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 24,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dawson Geophysical by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 54,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 5.7% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,396,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 75,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

