$8.66 Billion in Sales Expected for 3M (NYSE:MMM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to report sales of $8.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for 3M’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.80 billion. 3M posted sales of $8.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full year sales of $35.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.25 billion to $35.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $36.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.72 billion to $38.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.21.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.05. The company had a trading volume of 77,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,960. 3M has a 1-year low of $163.38 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.42. The stock has a market cap of $104.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

