TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives $67.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 123.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.28. The company had a trading volume of 104,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,640. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.55%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.