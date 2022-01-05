$8.66 Billion in Sales Expected for 3M (NYSE:MMM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will report $8.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.50 billion. 3M posted sales of $8.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year sales of $35.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.25 billion to $35.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $36.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.72 billion to $38.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.21.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.51. The company had a trading volume of 78,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.42. 3M has a 1-year low of $163.38 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in 3M by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 63,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in 3M by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 6.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in 3M by 4.3% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.