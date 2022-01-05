salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,408 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $248.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.83. The stock has a market cap of $244.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.49.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.76, for a total transaction of $1,198,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 441,399 shares of company stock valued at $126,163,599 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

