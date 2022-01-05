Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,018 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 16.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,128,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,203,000 after purchasing an additional 282,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $60.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,820 shares of company stock worth $3,431,405 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

