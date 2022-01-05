Head to Head Review: Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) vs. SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG)

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Naspers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Naspers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Naspers and SurgePays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Naspers N/A N/A N/A SurgePays -19.55% N/A -117.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Naspers and SurgePays’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Naspers $5.93 billion 11.63 $5.30 billion N/A N/A SurgePays $54.41 million 0.46 -$10.72 million N/A N/A

Naspers has higher revenue and earnings than SurgePays.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Naspers and SurgePays, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Naspers 0 0 2 0 3.00 SurgePays 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Naspers beats SurgePays on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Naspers

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community. The company was founded on August 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, TN.

