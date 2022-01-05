PFG Advisors Purchases 354 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Amundi bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $1,068,606,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

Shares of QCOM opened at $187.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.25 and its 200 day moving average is $151.10. The company has a market capitalization of $209.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $192.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.