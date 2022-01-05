PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 25.7% over the last three years.

Shares of PZC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,686. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 23.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 31,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

