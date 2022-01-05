Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

BAP stock opened at $128.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.17. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $169.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). Credicorp had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $680.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credicorp will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

