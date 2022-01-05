ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the November 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 105.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 111,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ESSA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,130. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.97. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $182.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.43.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

