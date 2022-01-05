Danone (EPA:BN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $58.35

Shares of Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €58.35 ($66.31) and traded as low as €54.27 ($61.67). Danone shares last traded at €54.59 ($62.03), with a volume of 327,378 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BN. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on Danone in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on Danone in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on Danone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €61.13 ($69.47).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €55.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of €58.31.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

