Winpak (TSE:WPK) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $39.85

Shares of Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$39.85 and traded as low as C$37.05. Winpak shares last traded at C$37.17, with a volume of 35,430 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 8.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.83.

Get Winpak alerts:

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$320.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Winpak Ltd. will post 2.2100001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Winpak’s payout ratio is 4.77%.

In other Winpak news, Director Ilkka Tapio Suominen purchased 2,500 shares of Winpak stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$37.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$203,775. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,670 shares of company stock valued at $98,852.

About Winpak (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.