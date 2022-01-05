IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.07

Shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.07 and traded as low as $6.18. IRIDEX shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 7,071 shares trading hands.

IRIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $95.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 25.04% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in IRIDEX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in IRIDEX by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $1,444,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IRIDEX by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

