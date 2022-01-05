Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $151.12

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 151.12 ($2.04) and traded as high as GBX 151.90 ($2.05). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 151.40 ($2.04), with a volume of 624,267 shares traded.

PHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.36) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.36) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 176 ($2.37) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 164 ($2.21) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 173.71 ($2.34).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 151.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

About Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

