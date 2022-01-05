SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.22.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.16. 5,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,239. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $83.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.2426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

