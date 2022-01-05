Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ibstock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Ibstock alerts:

OTCMKTS IBJHF remained flat at $$2.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96. Ibstock has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $3.18.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.