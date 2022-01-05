PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 30.6% over the last three years.

NYSE:PCK opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

