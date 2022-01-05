Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Invests $280,000 in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

ALE opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.84 and a 52-week high of $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average of $65.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 85.42%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

