Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 3,826 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,914 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 112,233 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 145,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 102,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

