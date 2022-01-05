Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 492 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Illumina by 3.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth about $3,786,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Illumina by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 223.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 41,750 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.60.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total value of $41,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,881,925. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $372.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $382.61 and a 200 day moving average of $432.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.03 and a twelve month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

