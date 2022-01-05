Short Interest in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Rises By 33.7%

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,500 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the November 30th total of 314,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ:EFSC traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $48.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,353. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.32. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $6,764,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Hui sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $190,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 and sold 171,000 shares worth $8,253,160. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $210,000. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.