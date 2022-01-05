Hellenic Coin (HNC) Price Hits $3.68

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.13 or 0.00319952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008224 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000767 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ? “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

