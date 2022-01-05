Phala.Network Price Tops $0.69 on Major Exchanges (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00056865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

