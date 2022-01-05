Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 53.1% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 238.6% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 164.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $227.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.51 and a 1-year high of $232.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.79.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.