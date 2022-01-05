Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys New Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Amphenol by 534.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Amphenol by 798.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 13,662.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $86.77 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

