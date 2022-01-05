Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases Shares of 1,676 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,361,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,291,034,000 after purchasing an additional 31,245 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,859,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $750,386,000 after acquiring an additional 130,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,575,000 after acquiring an additional 445,591 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after buying an additional 611,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,109,000 after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $1,458,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

Shares of KEYS opened at $197.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.88 and its 200 day moving average is $176.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.09 and a 12-month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

