Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,288 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $17,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,990,000 after buying an additional 313,011 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,933,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,187,000 after buying an additional 44,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,386,000 after buying an additional 21,604 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,387,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,715,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,674,000 after buying an additional 599,221 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on JKHY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

JKHY stock opened at $174.66 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $179.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.95 and a 200-day moving average of $166.83.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

